Musk: Cutting back on work not an option

Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that’s not an option.

In a tweet early Sunday after arriving home from a late night at a Tesla factory, Musk told the Huffington Post founder that his electric car company and Ford are the only two American automakers that have avoided bankruptcy.

He then added, in an apparent reference to his long hours at work: “You think this is an option. It is not.”

Musk was responding to an open letter from Huffington on Friday in which she called on him to change the way he works so he can ensure he’s taking more time to “refuel and recharge.”

Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park’s scenic road

MISSOULA, Mont.

A wildfire in Montana’s Glacier National Park is forcing more evacuations and has burned within a half-mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Protecting the highway through the park is officials’ priority, with firefighters installing hoses and sprinklers to prevent it from spreading there, The Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday.

If that happens, destabilization could lead rock and trees to fall for years, operations chief Rocky Gilbert said.

Part of the 50-mile, two-lane road is closed. The road spans the width of the park and crosses the Continental Divide, according to the Visit Montana website.

The fire in Glacier National Park comes as officials said a wildfire near California’s Yosemite National Park has been fully contained after a recent weekslong closure.

Afghan president seeks Eid cease-fire; Taliban to reply

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called for a conditional cease-fire with Taliban insurgents for the duration of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

President Ghani made the announcement Sunday during celebrations of the 99th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence in the capital of Kabul.

“The cease-fire should be observed from both sides, and its continuation and duration also depend on the Taliban’s stand,” Ghani stressed. He added that should the Taliban agree, it would be observed over today and Tuesday, the Eid holidays. He said he hoped extensions could also be agreed upon to make it last until Nov. 20, which will mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The Taliban did not immediately respond to the announcement.

Italy bridge designer warned in 1979 of risk of corrosion

ROME

The Italian engineer who designed the Genoa bridge that collapsed and killed dozens warned four decades ago that it would require constant maintenance to remove rust given the effects of corrosion from sea air and pollution on the concrete.

RAI state television broadcast excerpts Sunday of the report that the late engineer Riccardo Morandi penned in 1979, 12 years after the bridge bearing his name was inaugurated in Genoa. The Associated Press downloaded the English-language report from an engineering news portal.

At the time of writing, Morandi said there was already a “well-known loss of superficial chemical resistance of the concrete” because of sea air and pollution from a nearby steel plant. He said he chose to write about it because the degradation represented a particular “perplexity” given the “aggressivity” of the corrosion that wasn’t seen in similar structures in different environments.

Associated Press