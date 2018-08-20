Massullo named deputy director of Trumbull elections board

WARREN — Ron Massullo of Poland, who has served as elections specialist at the Trumbull County Board of Elections the past 14 months, has been selected to replace Alan Shaker as deputy director of the elections board.

Massullo said he will be finding a temporary home in Trumbull County immediately while looking for a permanent Trumbull County residence.

Massullo's resume contains a job history mostly in Mahoning County, including 14 months with the Mahoning County Board of Elections five years with the Mahoning County Treasurer's Office and eight years with the Mahoning County Engineer's Office.

Massullo is replacing Alan Shaker, who resigned recently but will be staying on 32 hours per week as voting machine administrator through May 30.