Man faces drug charges after giving police his brother's name

YOUNGSTOWN — A man pulled over about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at Hollywood Avenue and Rush Boulevard for running a stop sign and arrested for possession of heroin told police he used his brother’s name when he first spoke to police because he was unaware his brother has a suspended license.

Police searched his brother’s name in their record system and found out the brother has a suspended license, reports said.

The fact that his brother does have a suspended license along with the fact the driver seemed very nervous allowed police to ask Adrian McDowell, 33, of Mathews Road in Boardman, if they could search him, which is when they found a dose of heroin in his pants.

Reports said McDowell also told police he had a crack pipe in the car, which was found.

McDowell was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant for failure to appear and obstructing official business.