Man accused of fatally hitting Ohio police officer with vehicle indicted

August 20, 2018 at 2:51p.m.

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of driving a vehicle that struck and killed a police officer and failing to stop has been indicted in Ohio on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

A Lake County grand jury on Friday also indicted 24-year-old Brian Anthony on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, in Mentor officer Mathew Mazany’s death in June. The Kirtland man also was charged with failing to stop after an accident.

Investigators say Mazany was helping another officer on a traffic stop when he was struck. He died at a hospital.

Mentor police say Anthony told them he didn’t stop because he didn’t realize he had hit anything.

