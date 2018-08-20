Mahoning plans to issue $7.6M in bonds for 2018
POLAND — Mahoning County plans to issue about $7.6 million in general obligation bonds for 2018.
County commissioners voted to allow the county to issue the bonds this morning at their meeting in Poland Township.
Of that sum, $4.23 million is existing debt that the county will roll over.
The majority of the $3.4 million in new debt, $2.42 million, resulted from unanticipated emergency projects necessary to repair the county’s sanitary sewer system.
The remainder will go toward other uses including an effort to digitize records at the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office.
