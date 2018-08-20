'GOOD TIMES' | Day of drinking ends in blood, arrest

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a day of drinking and "good times" ended with one man covered in blood early today and another arrested for felonious assault.

Officers called about 1:10 a.m. today to a home in the 100 block of Hilton Avenue and found a man leaning against a kitchen table covered in blood trying to roll a cigarette.

Reports said the victim and Kevin Wright, 55, and two other people had been drinking all through the day Sunday and were having "good times" until they started arguing.

Reports said they were rolling on the ground over broken glass and Wright stabbed the victim with a screwdriver.

Despite being covered in blood the victim declined medical attention.

Wright was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault.