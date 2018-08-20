COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Arthur Swogger et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bryan L. Dodrill et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard Hadden et al, tax foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Matthew R. Moore et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert J. May et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Kim A. Damico et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Sadie C. Williams et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Michael A. Kresevich et al, foreclosure.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Mary E. Welch et al, foreclosure.

Cach LLC v. Kimberly Hyde, other civil.

Warren Township Board of Trustees et al v. FSSH Holdings II LLC, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Molli Thomas, other civil.

Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. Mark T. Irwin, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jericha Sly, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Joseph M. Minarchik, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Nikole Rininger, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Fred G. Browning Jr., other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Amy Clark, other civil.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Danielle L. Downing, other civil.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Lesley J. Daniels, other civil.

BMO Harris Bank NA v. Louis Barker et al, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Maree Madgett, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. William V. Casper, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Treva Kren Sr., other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Beverly Fraelich, other civil.

Cach LLC v. Robert Harris, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri and Co. Inc. v. 104 E. Main St. LLC et al, other civil.

Cheryl A. Clinton v. Walid Jaian et al, other civil.

Anthony M. Wroblesky et al v. Renza Hughley Jr. et al, other civil.

Kevis Peterman v. Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, other civil.

Loretta Chrise v. Joseph Hillier et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. James Wilson Jr., other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kreig Culp, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Alexander Casparis, other civil.

Midland Funding v. Jesse Wesolowski, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Shannon Isaac, other civil.

Kent State University v. Michelle A. Soeder, other civil.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Samuel D. Kline, other civil.

Governors Square Co. v. Cliq Portrait Studios LLC et al, other civil.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Rodriguez Initiatives LLC et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Brett M. Kingery, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Elaine Headley, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Paul G. Ferm, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Leonard Hill, other civil.

Rory J. Buie v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

City of Girard Ohio v. Gary P. Augustine, other civil.

Amanda R. Campbell et al v. Joseph D. Lyles et al, other torts.

Kendra Priester v. Lawrence Carbone et al, other torts.

John Riggle et al v. Douglas H. Shallop, other torts.

Ronald B. Snyder Jr. v. Vincent Pappada et al, other torts.

Terrance Platthy et al v. Christopher Lockney, other torts.

Daniel Morar III v. Ann M. Nohra, other torts.

Jeffrey M. Hebert v. Wire Express Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Barbara J. Stewart, money.

Amanda Swinyer v. Rex A. Putnam, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Traci A. Kompanik and Brian C. Kompanik.

Alissa J. Freed and Michael J. Gagliardi III.

Emily A. Petrick and Ryan Petrick.

Courtney Kurtz and Vince Kurtz.

Amber R. Greathouse and William V. Greathouse III.

Jason K. Goist and Valerie L. Goist.

Kristin M. Hogan and Kevin M. Hogan.

Bruce W. Lawrence Jr. and Jennifer L. Lawrence.

James P. Burns Jr. and Juliane Burns.

Divorces Asked

Carli A. Metze v. Jeffrey A. Metze.

Carly Hoon v. Kyle Thompson.

Christopher M. Hafely v. Justina N. Hafely.

Deana Sferra v. Daniel Sferra.

Angela Silvers v. Kip Apple.

William A. Bankey v. Nichol B. Bankey.

Docket

State v. Dashawn Hayden, pleads guilty.

State v. John Vantassel, pleads guilty.

William West Jr. et al v. Ricottilli Construction Co. Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Mary Coyne Investments LLC v. Mark Hanni et al, order of magistrate.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Jerry M. Sutton II et al, sale withdrawn.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Julie M. Horton, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Jennifer R. Barney et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

VEC Enterprises LLC v. Youngstown Board of Zoning Appeals, order of magistrate.

East Ohio Gas Co. v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

Faye Vernon v. Richard Zwick, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Tracy D. Dutiel et al, order of magistrate.

Coryn Wilson et al v. John D. Moran et al, order of magistrate.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Stephen R. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Bernadette L. Treece et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Katherine Keener v. Michael J. Frisk, order of magistrate.

Kathleen A. Gaca v. WalMart Stores Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Daniela M. Wallroff et al, order of magistrate.

MB Financial Bank NA v. Lori D. McDonald et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Keenan T. Williams et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. William F. Baughman et al, judgment entered.

Edward Quarrick et al v. Minnie Lilly, order of magistrate.

Rosemary Bracco v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

Michelle Clarett v. Ronald J. Bilas, dismissed.

State v. Anna M. Howley, sentenced.

State v. Rufus Barnett, dismissed.

State v. Charles Britt, must complete in-house program at NKRC.

State v. Melissa Chester, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Vicars, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

State v. Charles Butler, forfeited.

State v. Taylor A. Moore, pleads guilty.

State v. James Riley, dismissed.

State v. David Childers, dismissed.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania et al v. Thomas R. Skelton et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Jeffrey Herington et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Eligio B. Sanchez Jr. et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Ryan Stanley et al v. Travis A. Pidgeon, decision of magistrate.

Theresa Johnson v. International House of Pancakes et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Catherine E. Smith et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Erold Williams Jr. v. Tod Homestead Cemetery Association et al, settled and dismissed.

For a Financial LLC v. Edan Farms LLC et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jack Waldon et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Chemical Bank v. Robert J. Terrill Jr. et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Samuel Segretario v. Brian M. Gorman et al, order of magistrate.

Iris R. Salas et al v. Robert J. Ford, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Tyrone Waller et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Paula Thomas v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Eugene Banks et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Successor Trustee of Minnie L. Curtner et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Elizabeth A. Caro et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joseph F. Klaus et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Beatrice Hurst et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William Green Jr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Courtney Headley et al, foreclosure.

Paul A. Lyden et al v. Basista Holdings LLC, order of magistrate.

Jesse Mahone v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anna M. Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

Cathy S. Nieto et al v. Lucy M. Chapple et al, order of magistrate.

Reed Oil Co. Inc. v. Hayes Management Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. TC Quality Homes Inc. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Willie M. Wells, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Wendy B. Billock et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jessie Myers et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary Brickley et al, foreclosure.

Douglas E. Messimer et al v. Sunday Proctor et al, order of magistrate.

American Express National Bank v. Della Bryson, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Troy L. Barron et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Dia Caffey et al v. Youngstown City Schools et al, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nichele Y. Heard et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daryl L. Bodrick v. Kerri L. Ranshaw et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jacquelyn S. Workman et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Eugene White III et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Darryl C. Pippin et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Landen K. Collins et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nichole Hardy et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lillie Rodgers et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Huntington Mortgage et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Maria Fonteboa et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cathy E. Boykin et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cassandra L. Lester et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Yolanda C. Singleton et al, order of magistrate.

Andrea Perry v. Levon Epps, dismissed.

Darnell Jones Sr. v. Seniqua Mann, dismissed.

Eric Clausen v. Elizabeth Clausen, dismissed.

Shalaunda Adkins v. Dia Caffey, order of magistrate.

Dia S. Caffey v. Shalaunda N. Adkins, order of magistrate.