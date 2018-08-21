Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters


August 20, 2018 at 10:54p.m.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.

WRAL-TV reports more than 300 people gathered at the Peace and Justice Plaza at about 7:30 this evening before marching to the Confederate statue's base and calling for its removal. At 9 p.m., protesters had marched down Franklin Street before returning back to the statue's base. By 9:30 "Silent Sam" was down.

There were some tense moments between police and protesters. One person was arrested and charged with concealing one's face during a public rally and resisting arrest.

Students, faculty and alumni have called the statue a racist image and asked officials to remove it.

The statue was given to the university by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1909. It was erected in 1913.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000