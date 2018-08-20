Chemical Bank donates $10,000 to Goodwill

YOUNGSTOWN

Goodwill Industries received a donation of $10,000 from Chemical Bank to help fund the nonprofit’s voucher program.

The program involves the collaboration of area mental health and social service agencies to provide vouchers for their clients to assist with clothing and houseware needs from Goodwill stores.

“We believe in the value of people and the power of work, and donations like this help us continue to support that mission,” said Jim Freeze, executive director of Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries, which serves Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence counties.

Goodwill Industries provides services include job training, contracts services, commercial laundry and more to individuals with disabilities or other barriers to employment.

“At Chemical Bank, we are dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Michael Schrock, regional president of Mahoning Valley Chemical Bank. “Goodwill Industries does an outstanding job of serving our community and we are proud to assist its remarkable efforts in the Mahoning Valley.”