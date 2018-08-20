Campbell teachers ratify contract with BOE

BREAKING: Proponents of TJX plan rally in Lordstown

August 20, 2018 at 9:21a.m.

CAMPBELL — The Campbell Education Association, which represents teachers in the school district, ratified a three-year contract with the Campbell Board of Education this morning.

The agreement is the culmination of three months of bargaining, which included the issuance of a 10-day strike notice by the CEA.

The Campbell Board of Education will vote to approve the contract during a regular meeting on Tuesday.

Classes begin Aug. 22.

