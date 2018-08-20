Campbell teachers ratify contract with BOE
CAMPBELL — The Campbell Education Association, which represents teachers in the school district, ratified a three-year contract with the Campbell Board of Education this morning.
The agreement is the culmination of three months of bargaining, which included the issuance of a 10-day strike notice by the CEA.
The Campbell Board of Education will vote to approve the contract during a regular meeting on Tuesday.
Classes begin Aug. 22.
