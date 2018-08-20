Austintown library to temporarily close for repairs in September


August 20, 2018 at 4:38p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Austintown Library branch, 600 S. Raccoon Road, will be temporarily closed for two weeks for repairs to and repaving of the parking lot. The closing is expected to begin Sept. 10.

The library's trustee board approved the parking lot repairs at a special meeting today, in addition to the exterior painting of the Austintown and Springfield locations. Both libraries will remain open during painting.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000