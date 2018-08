Agenda Tuesday

Mahoning County Land Bank Board of Directors, noon, finance committee, conference room, 20 W. Federal St., suite 202, Youngstown.

Niles City Council, 4 p.m., park board, Wellness Center, Waddell Park, 213 Sharkey Drive.

Poland Village Council, 6:45 p.m., public hearing, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

