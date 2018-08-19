Yellowstone welcomes 940,000 visitors in July

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo.

The National Park Service says more than 940,000 people visited Yellowstone National Park in July, which is typically the park’s busiest month for recreation visits.

The number is down about 2 percent from the 962,000 visits recorded in July 2017 but is still the fifth-busiest July on record at the nation’s first national park. August is normally the second-busiest month in Yellowstone.

So far in 2018, the park has hosted some 2.3 million visitors, which is up slightly from the same period last year.

New Tennessee State Museum to open on Oct. 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The new Tennessee State Museum is slated to open to the public Oct. 4.

A news release from the museum said grand-opening events will take place throughout that weekend.

The new museum located at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is expected to host more than 220,000 visitors annually, close to double the visitors at its previous setup in the lower levels of the James K. Polk State Office Building.

Gov. Bill Haslam and lawmakers set aside $120 million in 2015 for the new museum, with the rest to be covered through private donations, which have topped $30 million so far.

Grant to expand historic district around Sweet home

DETROIT

A $500,000 National Park Service grant has been awarded to Detroit to expand a historic district around a home central to the fight against housing segregation and discrimination.

The city says the funds also will help preserve two houses adjacent to the former home of Dr. Ossian Sweet to foster public education about racial discrimination in housing.

Sweet was a black obstetrician who was arrested in 1925 along with his wife, his brother and others after a mob began throwing rocks at his home in a white neighborhood. A white man was shot to death.

Sweets’ trial ended in a deadlocked jury, and his brother was acquitted. Defense attorney Clarence Darrow argued that Sweet had a right to protect his home from the mob.

Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news

COLUMBIA, Mo.

A museum exhibit in Columbia is unpacking how the concept of fake news has developed over time.

The Boone County History and Culture Center recently opened the exhibit, “The History of Fake News (and the Importance of the World’s Oldest School of Journalism),” the Columbia Missourian reported . Visitors can learn until January about how misinformation spreads.

Curator Clyde Bentley, an emeritus associate professor at University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, said fake news started long before President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“We’ve had this notion of fake news since the days of Charles II,” Bentley said.

England’s King Charles II banned coffeehouses in the 1600s in an effort to control the news, Bentley said. Coffeehouses were places where politics and events were discussed. Charles II wanted to put a stop to the critiques of his reign coming from those establishments.

Bentley said the goal of the exhibit is for visitors to leave knowing they should examine news more carefully.

Associated Press