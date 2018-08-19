Struthers may crack down on landlords with tougher regs
Staff report
STRUTHERS
Landlords in Struthers will likely face tougher regulations if city council approves an ordinance meant to help the city keep better tabs on who is living within its borders.
The legislation – based on a similar law adopted in Boardman – would require landlords to register their properties with the city and pay a fee based on the number of rental units in a structure. The registration and fee would be mandatory even if an individual’s rental units are empty. Landlords would have to re-register their units each time a new tenant occupies one of their rentals.
Nearly half of the city’s properties are rentals.
