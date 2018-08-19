State authorities search for suspect who ran over man
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says law-enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect who ran over and killed a man he’d been arguing with at an interstate rest area between Akron and Cleveland.
The patrol says murder and aggravated-robbery warrants have been obtained for 34-year-old Paul Randall Jr., of Dolgeville, N.Y. Randall is described as 6-feet-1, 245 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and a large dark beard.
