METRO DIGEST || Salute to military at Clippers game

Salute to military at Clippers game

COLUMBIANA

A special salute to service members is set for the home opener for the Columbiana Clippers football team Thursday against Western Reserve.

Football players from both teams will wear special jerseys. Words such as duty, honor and country will replace names traditionally on the back of team jerseys. One hundred twenty football players will stand in a special formation and welcome military members, who will be escorted onto the field by the color guard and Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.

Military Appreciation Night kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Firestone Park in Columbiana. Military members will have a special reception at the park beforehand. Kickoff for the Clippers v. Blue Devils is at 7 p.m.

1 OV1 arrest, drug charge, 2 citations

LISBON

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Saint Clair Township Police Department conducted a multi-agency operating vehicle impaired checkpoint from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday on state Route 170 in Saint Clair Township through which 315 vehicles passed. Three were diverted to a secondary point.

In addition to the checkpoint, troopers and area agencies worked saturation patrols in the area. One OVI arrest was made, one on a charge of possession of drugs, and two traffic citations were issued.