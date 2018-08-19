Recognition

Merrill Lynch recently announced that financial adviser Steven Mowry has been recognized on Forbes’ 2018 “American’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisers” list.

Mowry is a Boardman native who now resides in Aurora. He has worked at Merrill Lynch’s Hudson office for more than 10 years.

In all, 247 Merrill Lynch advisors made this year’s list.

“We believe Steve exemplifies what it means to be a leader in the wealth management space,” said market executive Edward Luecke. “He demonstrates a commitment to helping clients achieve their most important life goals. We are proud to congratulate Steve on being named to this list.”

CAREER PATHS

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced that Kathy Gierlach has joined the organization as chief financial officer.

Gierlach will be responsible for planning, developing, organizing, implementing, directing and evaluating the organization’s fiscal function and performance; evaluating and advising on long-range planning; introducing new programs, strategies and regulatory action; and providing analysis of budgets, financial reports and trends to assist chamber leaders in performing their duties.

She will also oversee the chamber’s human resources.

“Kathy brings a wealth of knowledge to the chamber and has worked previously in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. She is a great asset to our team and will serve the organization and our members well,” said James Dignan, chamber president and CEO.

Gierlach previously worked as fiscal officer for the Lawrence County (Pa.) Drug & Alcohol Commission and as an accountant at Robert Alan Ronca, CPA.

The New Castle, Pa., resident earned her bachelor of science degree in business management and economics, with a concentration in accounting, from SUNY Empire State College in New York and her MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management in Pittsburgh.

AWARD

The Way Station, a Columbiana County-based non-profit, was announced as the winner of iSynergy’s second annual Digital Boost contest.

The Way Station will receive up to $50,000 worth of marketing services over the course of a year.

The contest was open to any nonprofit headquartered in Columbiana, Mahoning, Trumbull, Beaver, Lawrence or Mercer counties. The winner was chosen via popular vote from a social media campaign this summer.

“We had great success with SMARTS Art School last year, and we are looking forward to making an even greater impact the second time around with The Way Station,” said Steve Cross, owner and creative director at iSynergy. “To be able to help an amazing organization like The Way Station is exactly the reason why my team created this contest. They make a difference each and every single day, and we want to make a difference for them.”

Founded in 1988, The Way Station was created to be a place for the lonely to find friendship, the hungry to find food and the hurting to find healing. Over the years, the program has expanded to also include job training, utility assistance, diaper distribution in partnership with Making Kids Count, and regular food, clothing and emergency kit distribution.

iSynergy is a Canfield-based digital advertising and SEO agency.