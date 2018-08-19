BUSINESS DIGEST || Party for a cause

Party for a cause

BOARDMAN

Join Casino Cafe Food Truck for a block party to benefit the Foundation for the Visually Impaired from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Diletto Winery’s new location at 8578 Market St.

The event will feature live music, Casino Cafe Food Truck sandwiches, pop, water, and beer for purchase, and Diletto Winery’s sangrias and wines for sale.

Casino Cafe Food Truck owner Jeff Stosik started the Warren-based Foundation for the Visually Impaired to help individuals in Northeast Ohio who live with visual impairments.

The event is free and open to the public.

For information about the event or the foundation, call 216-224-3525.

Allstate donation

CORTLAND

Allstate exclusive agency owner Jason Durica, along with other local Allstate agents, recently donated $19,000 to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The donation will help the Rescue Mission improve its transitional program, which includes food, shelter, clothing and overnight provisions.

Durica and his Allstate team also recently volunteered at the Rescue Mission kitchen.

“My Allstate team and I are passionate about making a difference in our local community,” said Durica. “It was very rewarding to have the opportunity to assist the Rescue Mission monetarily, as well as to volunteer my time for an organization that is dedicated to helping those in need.”

The Cortland agency is located at 3018 state Route 5, Suite A. Durica also has locations in Chesterland and Alliance.

Modern McDonald’s

COLUMBUS

McDonald’s recently announced that the company and its franchisees will invest about $251 million to modernize about 380 Ohio restaurants in 2018 and 2019, according to a news release.

Nationwide, the company and its franchisees plan to invest about $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020.

The renovated restaurants will feature “modernized” dining rooms, digital self-order kiosks, remodeled counters, digital menu boards and more.

“We’re working to build a better McDonald’s across the state of Ohio, and we’re proud of the investment that we’re making in our neighborhoods long-term,” said Jeff Newman, owner and operator of several Ohio restaurants. “Our modernization not only brings a new, convenient, comfortable experience for our customers, but it also supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across our state.”

McDonald’s also offers delivery via Uber Eats at more than 5,000 locations in the U.S.

Ribbon cutting

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced a ribbon-cutting for Treasured Moments Bridal & Formal Wear is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The shop is located at 80 Boardman-Poland Road.

Shopify bans the selling of certain firearms

NEW YORK

Shopify, a platform used by more than 600,000 businesses to sell their goods, says it will no longer allow them to sell some firearms and parts. The company said the policy change affects “a small number of merchants” but would not give a specific number.