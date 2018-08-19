Giuliani: 'Truth isn't truth' in Russia probe
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
Move over, alternative facts. Now, truth isn't truth.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani used the line Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" with Chuck Todd.
Giuliani was trying to make the case that having Trump sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller's team wouldn't accomplish much because of the he-said-she-said nature of witnesses' recollections.
Giuliani says it's "silly" to say Trump should testify "because he's going to tell the truth and he shouldn't worry" because "it's somebody's version of the truth. Not the truth."
Todd insisted: "Truth is truth," Giuliani responded: "Truth isn't truth." The comment left Todd flummoxed.
Trump and his aides have been criticized for spreading lies and disinformation. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway famously referred to it as "alternative facts."
More like this from vindy.com
- May 4, 2018 6:46 p.m.
Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Stormy
- May 8, 2018 midnight
As headlines swirl, Trump grows frustrated with Giuliani
- May 7, 2018 midnight
Giuliani mimicking Trump in confusing statements to media
- June 8, 2018 midnight
Sex workers slam Giuliani for saying Daniels isn’t credible
- May 31, 2018 midnight
Giuliani advises against firing Sessions
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.