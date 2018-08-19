COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

John White et al v. Charles Kidder, money.

docket

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Jason Somers, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Debra Higgins, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

2324 Dayton LLC v. Alista Construction LLC, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Kent State University v. Monica Cosma, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

divorces asked

Steve Barr, of 6388 Latta Road, East Palestine v. Vicky Barr, of 6384 Latta Road, East Palestine.

Kimberly Parker, of 310 SW 79th, Lawton, Okla. v. Matthew Parker, of 32741 Speidel Road, Hanoverton.

Edward Huffman, of 51522 state Route 14, East Palestine v. Renee Huffman, of 12921 Springfield Road, New Springfield.

Michael Powell, of 6533 Raley Road, New Waterford v. Cindy Powell, of 5064 state Route 170, East Palestine.

Johnna Bowers, of 380 Lyons Ave., East Palestine v. Douglas Bowers, of 49500 state Route 154, Negley.

divorces granted

Michelle Thomas v. Scott Thomas.

Kayla Woodburn v. Johnathon Woodburn.

Sidney Macklin v. Joshua Macklin.

Patricia Osborne v. Christopher Osborne.

Tamara Gaul v. Mark Gaul.

dissolutions asked

debbie Gray, of 9227 Ottawa Trail, Negley, and Thomas Gray, of same.

William Hartenstein, of 18391 5th St., Beloit, and Michelle Hartenstein, of 33468 state Route 172, Lisbon.

Shannon Orr, of 1171 Oakdale Ave., Wellsville, and Denny Orr, of 1795 Clark Ave., Wellsville.

Amy Bailey, of 672 6th Ave., East Liverpool, and Robert Bailey, of 670 7th Ave., East Liverpool.

dissolutions granted

Sarah Himes and Joseph Himes.

Jeri Close and Matthew Close.

Sarah Pagani and Dominic Pagani.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Unknown Spouse et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Fern M. Stimpert et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Christopher J. Black et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. karen L. Price et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Jennifer M. Laird et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Wesley D. Cox et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Melissa A. Kensinger et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Gregory P. Thompson et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National bank v. BA Co. et al, foreclosure.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Elizabeth Datish, default.

Bank of America NA v. Ashraf F. Mohammad, default.

Dicuado Pitchford and Yoder v. Michael E. Davis, default.

Capital One NA v. Adam M. Barnhart, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Gregory Frost, default.

Governors Square Co. v. Beatniks Coffee Co. LLC et al, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Linda Barnett, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Charlene Egley, default.

Marguerite Poole v. J&L Lounge et al, dismissed.

Billie J. McGaughy v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, dismissed.

Nicholas R. McAlister v. Dawn M. Rizer et al, dismissed.

Joel A. Turner v. Joshua K. Cohn et al, dismissed.

John Kimberlin et al v. North East Ohio Timber LLC et al, dismissed.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Gary J. Holloway et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Christina Delle-Curti et al, dismissed.

Steven A. Wilson v. Andrea M. Posatiere et al, dismissed.

American Express National Bank v. Melissa Shaulis, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Peggy J. Soltis, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Timothy G. Bower Sr. et al, dismissed.

Holly L. Morgan and Chad A. Morgan, dismissed.

State v. Aaron Simpson, sentenced.

State v. Jason L. Clark, sentenced.

State v. Stephen M. Champ, sentenced.

State v. Brian Williamson, sentenced.

Rochelle R. Dykes v. Trumbull County et al, settled.

Howarlette V. Pace v. Nicholas Kratsas et al, settled.

Christine M. Ritenour v. Stephen Jovenall, settled.

Keith Elliott v. Big Blue Trucking Inc. et al, dismissed.

Mary L. Buck v. Macalis Deluxe Super Markets Inc. et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Joey Byler, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Trenell K. Clay et al, dismissed.

legal separations granted

Tami L. Ferradino v. Anthony J. Ferradino.

Dissolutions granted

Rachelle M. Goske and Joseph J. Goske.

Nathan P. Reichenbach and Erica L. Reichenback.

Jessica L Kihm and Jay J. Kihm.

Ralph W. Jones Jr. and Lisa K. Jones.

Nicole Harvey-Toudonou and Frejus M. Toudonou.

Divorces granted

Reseland S. Collier v. Thomas R. Collier.

Sarah A. Bailey v. Brad M. Bailey.

Domestic cases dismissed

Evelyn R. Witherow v. Adonis A. Gantt Sr.

Cheyenne M. Granchie v. Christopher V. Granchie.

MAHONING COUNTY

Docket

Christine S. Habuda et al v. Rachel Hornyak et al, settled and dismissed.

Amber Stuhldreher et al v. David L. Grimm et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mack McLendon et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert Grossen et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

American Builders and Contractors Supply v. First Action Construction LLC et al, order of magistrate. Interstate Intrinsic Value Fund v. Nancy A. Coppola et al, sheriff’s sale withdrawn.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ricardo Gonzalez et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Basinger Auction Service LLC v. Mary D. Witkowski, order of magistrate.

Patricia Druzisky et al v. Stephanie S. Porter, settled and dismissed.

Wilbert M. Drayton et al v. Dominic G. Patton et al, order of magistrate.

Wilfred J. Carlisle et al v. Brandon P. Pivarnik et al, settled and dismissed.

American Express Centurion Bank v. Albert Marwood, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. XPress Underground Inc. et al, order of maigstrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Miya Hewlett et al, order of magistrate.

Beckman Coulter Inc. v. Womens OBGYN Care LLC, dismissed.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Betsy A. Marchianda et al, foreclosure.

Patricia Guarnieri et al v. Juliana Missos et al, order of magistrate.

Martin J. Poschner Jr. et al v. Shelly London, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Erin B. McCall et al, order of magistrate.

Tyler C. Squiric v. Surgical Hospital at Southwoods et al, order of magistrate.

National Funding Inc. v. High Card Industries LLC et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Jacob D. Hambrick v. Brian C. Hambrick et al, order of magistrate.

Charles Jefferson v. Nina A. Sanchez, order of magistrate.

Robert Hill v. Michael T. Linder, order of magistrate.

Heather A. Bowser v. Danielle P. Baker et al, order of magistrate.

Jessica Dickerson v. Kinya Scarcella, dismissed.

Larissa Reed v. Jennifer Johnson, dismissed.

Nikkilah West v. James Poole, dismissed.

Stephanie Ortiz v. Bobbi Sponsler, order of magistrate.

State v. Anthony D. Hopkins, judgment entered.

State v. Drequan K. Abdullah, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Drequan Abdullah, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Deondray Robinson, dismissed.

State v. Amy L. Brennan, sentenced.

State v. Samantha D. Morrow, sentenced.

State v. Gareth White, pleads guilty.

State v. Mykaal C. Parker, judgment entered.

State v. Javaughtae Wilburn, pleads guilty.

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. v. Thomas M. Pearson et al, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth Banks et al v. BRT Extrusions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Gregory A. Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

Jocelyn E. Pannunzio v. P. Brian Smaldino DDS et al, order of magistrate.

WDP Investments LLC v. Steve Pylipiw, order of magistrate.

Christopher J. Pochiro v. Lisa M. Meletta et al, order of magistrate.

Carmen Ramunno Sr. v. Falcon Foundry Co. et al, dismissed.

Dominic Dangelo et al v. Sharon Mennonite Fellowship et al, settled.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Charlene J. Rottiers et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Mary Storey v. Albert R. Ferney et al, order of magistrate.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Linda J. Devine et al, dismissed.

Tiffany Mraz et al v. Nicolas M. Garritano DO et al, order of magistrate.

James Lesko Sr. v. WP Realty Inc. et al, dismissed.

Madeline L. Burke v. BLCC Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony B. Smith v. Mancan Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

MAD Real Estate Inc. v. TAPSS LTD et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. George M. Kapsulis et al, order of magistrate.

Frank Tukalo et al v. Jermaine Moncrief et al, order of magistrate.

City of Campbell Ohio v. Latisha Weaver, default judgment.

Melissa Cochran v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Rose Jordan v. Lukas Harvischak et al, decision of magistrate.

Richard T. Pugh II v. Michael A. Kern et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Jacquelyn M. Fitzgerald et al, order of magistrate.

Alonzo Thompson v. Source Providers Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Chelsea Y. Hill v. Sarah N. Pritchard, order of magistrate.

Sarah Pritchard v. Chelsea Hill, order of magistrate.

Thomas Antonucci v. Gerald Arron, order of magistrate.

Shalaunda Adkins v. Dia Caffey, order of magistrate.

State v. James Andelmo II, pleads guilty.

State v. Bruce Black, sentenced.

State v. Jerry Torres-Guzman, sentenced.

State v. Paul Clymer, judgment entered; sentenced.

State v. Jessica Mason, judgment entered.

State v. Benita Williams, counts 1 and 4 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Edward Frost, sentenced.

State v. Annette Santos, sentenced.

State v. Shawn Mills, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Jerry Green, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Matthew D. Huk, sentenced.

State v. Jerry L. Green Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Douglals D. Cole, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Michael J. Wilson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Rafael Samaniego, dismissed.

State v. Casia Dubose, pleads guilty.

Samuel D. Pipino et al v. Forrest A. Norman Esquire et al, order of magistrate.

Renee McConnell et al v. Donald C. Dudley Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Jonathan P. Snyder et al v. Eddie M. Mulholland et al, dismissed.

Jennifer A. Kerr v. James P. Grymberg et al, dismissed.

Norma J. Hempstead v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC, order of magistrate.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Ohio State Penitentiary v. Sophia Phillips et al, dismissed.

Barbara Good v. Hampton Woods Nursing Center et al, dismissed.

Mary Storey v. Albert R. Ferney et al, order of magistrate.

Fora Financial LLC v. Edan Farms LLC et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Carl J. Larosa et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Amy M. Whitesell et al, property withdrawn from sale.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Juahn T. Christ et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

M and T Bank v. Justine M. Klopta et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Matthew S. Gordon et al, order of magistrate.

CAF Bridge Lending LLC v. Griffin Investments LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Mara J. Dorman v. Jane M. Batton et al, order of magistrate.

Briana Walker-Terrell v. Quantiera Hooten et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Zane M. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Susan E. Moore et al, order of magistrate.

Sofia Phillips v. Ohio State Penitentiary et al, dismissed.

Jeffery W. Collingwood et al v. Westfield Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Linda Daniels v. Howard Hanna Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Triana Szep v. Nicholas Hough et al, order of magistrate.

Rosiland Smith v. Angelica M. Bryant, order of magistrate.

State v. Bryan M. Dotson, dismissed.

State v. Elizabeth Norberg, sentenced.

State v. Dontee Jackson, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony Hobbs, probation extended for 2 years; must complete in house program at CCA.

State v. Grant E. McCaulley II, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Trevon Weaver, dismissed.

State v. George D. Weidner Jr., sentenced.

State v. Craig A. Alflen, sentenced.

State v. Mary E. Anthony, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Gary L. Bricker Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Garry M. Peoples, pleads guilty.

State v. Martize Daniels, pleads guilty.

Household Realty Corp. v. Susan M. Ravotti, order to distribute.

Citibank (South Dakota) NA v. Moises Flores, order to distribute.

Samuel D. Pipino et al v. Forrest A. Norman Esquire et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Darlene A. Schiavello et al, dismissed.

Joseph Robbins v. R. Cranmer et al, summary judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Frances A. Burrell et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Lawrence M. Ligh v. Delyon A. Jordan et al, order of magistrate.

Jocelyn E. Pannunzio v. P. Brian Smaldino DDS et al, settled.

Emily Barnes v. Norma Rogers et al, judgment in favor of defendants.

Huntington National Bank v. Evelyn McClain et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Thomas E. Urena et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

US Bank Trust NA v. Edward Traylor Sr. et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Benesch Friedlander Coplan and Aronoff LLP v. Hudson Fasteners Inc., judgment entered.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. National Association v. Kathleen M. Kuzan et al, dismissed.

James N. Villani et al v. Amer Adi, dismissed.

Linda R. Brown v. Youngstown City Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Danny L. Bortmas et al, order of magistrate.

Tarry J. Pidgeon v. Ponderosa Park Resort Inc. et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. William C. DAvis et al, order of magistrate.

Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Sandra D. Calvin, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lela Lemell et al, dismissed.

Ovia E. York v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Sharon K. Robinson et al, foreclosure.

Pete Egley et al v. Richard Livesay et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. Lori Putt, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Home Savings Bank v. Patrick E. Stevens et al, foreclosure.

Rosemary Bracco v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

Walter Perez v. Wesley L. Rieth Sr., order of magistrate.

Ronald L. Smith v. Deangela Gates, order of magistrate.

Kimberly Thomas v. Nickole M. Snyder, order of magistrate.

State v. Tyeisha Burney, dismissed.

State v. Telia Lawson, judgment entered.

State v. Allen Torres, judgment entered.

State v. Brandon Frush, dismissed.

State v. Jay R. Williams, pleads guilty.

State v. Dashawn Hayden, pleads guilty.

State v. Nathaniel Saunders, sentenced.

State v. Denzell M. Rivers, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Leroy R. Freeman III, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Hassan Merriweather, pleads guilty; sentenced.