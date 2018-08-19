LORDSTOWN

A rally in support of the TJX HomeGoods project is scheduled to take place from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Monday, the day before a special election that will decide whether zone changes for the project will remain in place.

The company plans to build a a $170 million,

1.2-million-square-foot HomeGoods regional distribution center in the

village.

A “yes’ vote on the referendum Tuesday would keep zoning changes from residential to industrial in place and the project on track, officials said. A majority "no" vote likely would kill the project in Lordstown.



The rally will take place at the United Auto Workers Local 1714 hall picnic pavilion. It is located at 2121 Salt Springs Road in Lordstown.