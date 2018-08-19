Community rally to urge "yes" vote for HomeGoods is Monday
LORDSTOWN
A rally in support of the TJX HomeGoods project is scheduled to take place from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Monday, the day before a special election that will decide whether zone changes for the project will remain in place.
The company plans to build a a $170 million,
1.2-million-square-foot HomeGoods regional distribution center in the
village.
A “yes’ vote on the referendum Tuesday would keep zoning changes from residential to industrial in place and the project on track, officials said. A majority "no" vote likely would kill the project in Lordstown.
The rally will take place at the United Auto Workers Local 1714 hall picnic pavilion. It is located at 2121 Salt Springs Road in Lordstown.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 7, 2018 7:45 p.m.
HomeGoods proposal is to rezone 300 acres to industrial
- June 16, 2018 6:50 p.m.
Zoning hearing draws smaller crowd than previous meetings
- May 6, 2018 midnight
Continued Valley support essential for HomeGoods
- March 13, 2018 12:01 a.m.
- March 13, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Lordstown residents vocal about HomeGoods proposal
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.