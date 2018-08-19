Cilone, Notaro, Marlowe lead 2018 Greatest champs
The 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley entertained 294 golfers since Friday.
100 golfers advanced to Sundayat The Lake Club, and 12 became champions. Here they are:
==
Mens Open 3-day total
Joey Cilone 69 69 71 209
Scott Porter 69 72 73 214
Scotty Jones 72 71 71 214
Michael Porter 72 73 75 220
Justin Stark 71 76 74 221
Ken Keller 71 76 75 222
Cade Kreps 71 78 74 223
Jonah Karzmer 74 71 80 225
Bryan Horne 74 73 78 225
Jason Mcquown 72 77 76 225
Shawn Wire 75 76 74 225
Brian Newell 71 77 82 230
Vincenzo Romeo 71 74 86 231
Bob Kish 74 76 83 233
James Ross Lapolla 70 79 wd
==
Ladies Gross 3-day total
Toni Notaro 74 76 73 223
Angela Molaskey 75 80 83 238
Net 3-day total
Abby Cook 80 84 86 250
Pam Porter 95 87 102 284
==
Mens 3-6 3-day total
Kevin Tournoux 74 78 73 225
Rob Venrose 77 79 78 234
Ryan Homer 81 75 77 233
Ron Hunter 78 78 75 231
Gregg Rossi 78 79 76 233
Jimmy Linert 75 82 83 240
Jordan Rogers 76 82 86 244
Brian Myers 79 81 78 238
Dylan Todd 80 80 81 241
Joe St. George 81 79 82 242
Ethan Thomas 78 82 85 245
Brian Miller 82 80 85 247
==
Mens 7-10 3-day total
Gary Goodrick 78 83 77 238
Frank Petrillo 78 77 84 239
George Rohan Ill 79 85 76 240
Hunter Todd 78 82 81 241
Mike McClure 83 80 80 243
Robert Tinney 81 83 79 243
Paul J Harris 81 80 84 245
Michael Guerrieri 83 79 83 245
Rob Leonard 79 83 83 245
Daniel Diloreto 77 81 89 247
Marc Jakubovic 81 79 87 247
Shane Heasley 80 83 84 247
==
Men’s 11-13 3-day total
Josh Randolph 78 81 82 241
Joe Mosca 81 81 86 248
Jamie Polumbo 78 85 85 248
Philip Eubank 81 86 81 248
Ken Goldsboro 80 85 86 251
Ed Nappi 80 88 83 251
Ron Snyder 78 89 85 252
Tony Amendola 81 86 85 252
William Heid 81 85 87 253
Hank Morris 76 93 84 253
John Poultney 82 88 84 254
James Lapolla Jr 85 83 89 257
Wayne Evans 83 84 91 258
Larry Serb 78 89 93 260
Justin Staub 84 86 94 264
==
Mens 14-16 3-day total
Bradley Koch 84 78 89 251
Joshua Marsh 87 75 91 253
Mike Missik 83 87 84 254
Marc Isaacson 82 89 84 255
Michael Haggerty 79 91 87 257
John Rudolph 87 74 97 258
Jeff Blaze 80 91 95 266
Christian Bello 87 80 101 268
Mike Skelly 82 86 101 269
==
Mens 17-21 3-day total
Jay Moore 84 83 85 252
Joe Fanto 83 88 92 263
William Klim 88 89 92 269
Ryan Collins 93 85 94 272
Guy Blume 91 89 92 272
James Gorman 85 92 96 273
==
Senior 12+ 3-day total
Fred Fisher 83 76 80 239
Bob Chenet 79 79 86 244
Lennie Gessler 75 89 86 250
Daral Brett 78 84 93 255
Paul Marovich 80 84 91 255
John Banyots 83 85 89 257
==
Senior 7-11 3-day total
Rocco Gennaro 72 76 77 225
Donald Ferko Jr 73 76 79 228
Steve Sofocleous 77 75 79 231
Ron Polinsky 74 81 78 233
Joe Bellino 70 75 93 238
Brad Mcdevitt 72 81 86 239
==
Senior Open 3-day total
Dick Marlowe 75 71 75 221
Glenn Milton 74 74 74 222
Chuck Montgomery 74 77 78 229
Frank Santisi 77 75 79 231
Jim Cogar 74 78 80 232
Edward Seeco 77 75 86 238
Super Senior 3-day total
Bob Leonard 71 70 76 217
Skip Watt 70 82 80 232
Patrick Cannon 77 82 80 239
Don Sicafuse 76 83 81 240
Tom Syrianoudis 81 79 84 244
James Zarlenga 77 84 86 247
More like this from vindy.com
- August 21, 2016 7:34 p.m.
Here are your 2016 Farmers National Bank GREATEST GOLFER champions
- August 20, 2017 6:03 p.m.
Here are your 10 new Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of Valley champs for 2017
- August 22, 2016 midnight
2016 farmers National bank greatest golfer OF THE VALLEY Finals scores
- July 31, 2017 11:50 a.m.
Greatest Golfer: All players, all scores 2010-present
- March 15, 2018 2:41 p.m.
GREATEST GOLFER — 2017 Results
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.