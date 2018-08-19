Cilone, Notaro, Marlowe lead 2018 Greatest champs

The 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley entertained 294 golfers since Friday.

100 golfers advanced to Sundayat The Lake Club, and 12 became champions. Here they are:

==

Mens Open 3-day total

Joey Cilone 69 69 71 209



Scott Porter 69 72 73 214



Scotty Jones 72 71 71 214



Michael Porter 72 73 75 220



Justin Stark 71 76 74 221



Ken Keller 71 76 75 222



Cade Kreps 71 78 74 223



Jonah Karzmer 74 71 80 225



Bryan Horne 74 73 78 225



Jason Mcquown 72 77 76 225



Shawn Wire 75 76 74 225



Brian Newell 71 77 82 230



Vincenzo Romeo 71 74 86 231



Bob Kish 74 76 83 233



James Ross Lapolla 70 79 wd



==



Ladies Gross 3-day total

Toni Notaro 74 76 73 223



Angela Molaskey 75 80 83 238



Net 3-day total



Abby Cook 80 84 86 250



Pam Porter 95 87 102 284



==

Mens 3-6 3-day total

Kevin Tournoux 74 78 73 225



Rob Venrose 77 79 78 234



Ryan Homer 81 75 77 233



Ron Hunter 78 78 75 231



Gregg Rossi 78 79 76 233



Jimmy Linert 75 82 83 240



Jordan Rogers 76 82 86 244



Brian Myers 79 81 78 238



Dylan Todd 80 80 81 241



Joe St. George 81 79 82 242



Ethan Thomas 78 82 85 245



Brian Miller 82 80 85 247



==

Mens 7-10 3-day total

Gary Goodrick 78 83 77 238



Frank Petrillo 78 77 84 239



George Rohan Ill 79 85 76 240



Hunter Todd 78 82 81 241



Mike McClure 83 80 80 243



Robert Tinney 81 83 79 243



Paul J Harris 81 80 84 245



Michael Guerrieri 83 79 83 245



Rob Leonard 79 83 83 245



Daniel Diloreto 77 81 89 247



Marc Jakubovic 81 79 87 247



Shane Heasley 80 83 84 247



==



Men’s 11-13 3-day total



Josh Randolph 78 81 82 241



Joe Mosca 81 81 86 248



Jamie Polumbo 78 85 85 248



Philip Eubank 81 86 81 248



Ken Goldsboro 80 85 86 251



Ed Nappi 80 88 83 251



Ron Snyder 78 89 85 252



Tony Amendola 81 86 85 252



William Heid 81 85 87 253



Hank Morris 76 93 84 253



John Poultney 82 88 84 254



James Lapolla Jr 85 83 89 257



Wayne Evans 83 84 91 258



Larry Serb 78 89 93 260



Justin Staub 84 86 94 264

==

Mens 14-16 3-day total



Bradley Koch 84 78 89 251



Joshua Marsh 87 75 91 253



Mike Missik 83 87 84 254



Marc Isaacson 82 89 84 255



Michael Haggerty 79 91 87 257



John Rudolph 87 74 97 258



Jeff Blaze 80 91 95 266



Christian Bello 87 80 101 268



Mike Skelly 82 86 101 269



==



Mens 17-21 3-day total



Jay Moore 84 83 85 252



Joe Fanto 83 88 92 263



William Klim 88 89 92 269



Ryan Collins 93 85 94 272



Guy Blume 91 89 92 272



James Gorman 85 92 96 273



==

Senior 12+ 3-day total



Fred Fisher 83 76 80 239



Bob Chenet 79 79 86 244



Lennie Gessler 75 89 86 250



Daral Brett 78 84 93 255



Paul Marovich 80 84 91 255



John Banyots 83 85 89 257



==



Senior 7-11 3-day total



Rocco Gennaro 72 76 77 225



Donald Ferko Jr 73 76 79 228



Steve Sofocleous 77 75 79 231



Ron Polinsky 74 81 78 233



Joe Bellino 70 75 93 238



Brad Mcdevitt 72 81 86 239



==



Senior Open 3-day total



Dick Marlowe 75 71 75 221



Glenn Milton 74 74 74 222



Chuck Montgomery 74 77 78 229



Frank Santisi 77 75 79 231



Jim Cogar 74 78 80 232



Edward Seeco 77 75 86 238



Super Senior 3-day total



Bob Leonard 71 70 76 217



Skip Watt 70 82 80 232



Patrick Cannon 77 82 80 239



Don Sicafuse 76 83 81 240



Tom Syrianoudis 81 79 84 244



James Zarlenga 77 84 86 247

