Cilone, Notaro, Marlowe lead 2018 Greatest champs

August 19, 2018

The 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley entertained 294 golfers since Friday.

100 golfers advanced to Sundayat The Lake Club, and 12 became champions. Here they are:

==

Mens Open 3-day total

Joey Cilone 69 69 71 209

Scott Porter 69 72 73 214

Scotty Jones 72 71 71 214

Michael Porter 72 73 75 220

Justin Stark 71 76 74 221

Ken Keller 71 76 75 222

Cade Kreps 71 78 74 223

Jonah Karzmer 74 71 80 225

Bryan Horne 74 73 78 225

Jason Mcquown 72 77 76 225

Shawn Wire 75 76 74 225

Brian Newell 71 77 82 230

Vincenzo Romeo 71 74 86 231

Bob Kish 74 76 83 233

James Ross Lapolla 70 79 wd

==

Ladies Gross 3-day total

Toni Notaro 74 76 73 223

Angela Molaskey 75 80 83 238

Net 3-day total

Abby Cook 80 84 86 250

Pam Porter 95 87 102 284

==

Mens 3-6 3-day total

Kevin Tournoux 74 78 73 225

Rob Venrose 77 79 78 234

Ryan Homer 81 75 77 233

Ron Hunter 78 78 75 231

Gregg Rossi 78 79 76 233

Jimmy Linert 75 82 83 240

Jordan Rogers 76 82 86 244

Brian Myers 79 81 78 238

Dylan Todd 80 80 81 241

Joe St. George 81 79 82 242

Ethan Thomas 78 82 85 245

Brian Miller 82 80 85 247

==

Mens 7-10 3-day total

Gary Goodrick 78 83 77 238

Frank Petrillo 78 77 84 239

George Rohan Ill 79 85 76 240

Hunter Todd 78 82 81 241

Mike McClure 83 80 80 243

Robert Tinney 81 83 79 243

Paul J Harris 81 80 84 245

Michael Guerrieri 83 79 83 245

Rob Leonard 79 83 83 245

Daniel Diloreto 77 81 89 247

Marc Jakubovic 81 79 87 247

Shane Heasley 80 83 84 247

==

Men’s 11-13 3-day total

Josh Randolph 78 81 82 241

Joe Mosca 81 81 86 248

Jamie Polumbo 78 85 85 248

Philip Eubank 81 86 81 248

Ken Goldsboro 80 85 86 251

Ed Nappi 80 88 83 251

Ron Snyder 78 89 85 252

Tony Amendola 81 86 85 252

William Heid 81 85 87 253

Hank Morris 76 93 84 253

John Poultney 82 88 84 254

James Lapolla Jr 85 83 89 257

Wayne Evans 83 84 91 258

Larry Serb 78 89 93 260

Justin Staub 84 86 94 264

==

Mens 14-16 3-day total

Bradley Koch 84 78 89 251

Joshua Marsh 87 75 91 253

Mike Missik 83 87 84 254

Marc Isaacson 82 89 84 255

Michael Haggerty 79 91 87 257

John Rudolph 87 74 97 258

Jeff Blaze 80 91 95 266

Christian Bello 87 80 101 268

Mike Skelly 82 86 101 269

==

Mens 17-21 3-day total

Jay Moore 84 83 85 252

Joe Fanto 83 88 92 263

William Klim 88 89 92 269

Ryan Collins 93 85 94 272

Guy Blume 91 89 92 272

James Gorman 85 92 96 273

==

Senior 12+ 3-day total

Fred Fisher 83 76 80 239

Bob Chenet 79 79 86 244

Lennie Gessler 75 89 86 250

Daral Brett 78 84 93 255

Paul Marovich 80 84 91 255

John Banyots 83 85 89 257

==

Senior 7-11 3-day total

Rocco Gennaro 72 76 77 225

Donald Ferko Jr 73 76 79 228

Steve Sofocleous 77 75 79 231

Ron Polinsky 74 81 78 233

Joe Bellino 70 75 93 238

Brad Mcdevitt 72 81 86 239

==

Senior Open 3-day total

Dick Marlowe 75 71 75 221

Glenn Milton 74 74 74 222

Chuck Montgomery 74 77 78 229

Frank Santisi 77 75 79 231

Jim Cogar 74 78 80 232

Edward Seeco 77 75 86 238

Super Senior 3-day total

Bob Leonard 71 70 76 217

Skip Watt 70 82 80 232

Patrick Cannon 77 82 80 239

Don Sicafuse 76 83 81 240

Tom Syrianoudis 81 79 84 244

James Zarlenga 77 84 86 247

