All 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley champions

Here's a look at your 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley champions:

==

Farmers National Bank Adult individual champs

OPEN Champs

Toni Notaro, Joey Cilone, Dick Marlowe, Bob Leonard

==

DIVISION Champs

Rocco Gennaro, Gary Goodrick, Kevin Tournoux, Abby Cook, Fred Fisher, Bradley Koch, Jay Moore and Josh Randolph

==

JUNIORS Champs

Cole Christman, Erika Hoover, Leah Benson, Caleb Domitrovich

==

Coors Light Greatest Scramble

Robert Sampson, African Grant, John Marek, Brandon Simmons from Down Syndrome of the Valley



==

Board Certified GI Ladies 2-player

Gross

Gayle George and Jacinta Pikunas

Net

Felicia Ciotola-Drevna and Lauren Martauz

==

Covelli long drive

Ryan Monahan, Men

Felicia Ciotola-Drevna, Women

Rocco Gennaro, Senior