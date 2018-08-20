All 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley champions
Here's a look at your 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley champions:
==
Farmers National Bank Adult individual champs
OPEN Champs
Toni Notaro, Joey Cilone, Dick Marlowe, Bob Leonard
==
DIVISION Champs
Rocco Gennaro, Gary Goodrick, Kevin Tournoux, Abby Cook, Fred Fisher, Bradley Koch, Jay Moore and Josh Randolph
==
JUNIORS Champs
Cole Christman, Erika Hoover, Leah Benson, Caleb Domitrovich
==
Coors Light Greatest Scramble
Robert Sampson, African Grant, John Marek, Brandon Simmons from Down Syndrome of the Valley
==
Board Certified GI Ladies 2-player
Gross
Gayle George and Jacinta Pikunas
Net
Felicia Ciotola-Drevna and Lauren Martauz
==
Covelli long drive
Ryan Monahan, Men
Felicia Ciotola-Drevna, Women
Rocco Gennaro, Senior
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Monahan, Ciotola-Drevna, Gennaro capture Long Drive titles
- August 15, 2018 11:34 p.m.
Big guns at Tippecanoe CC for Greatest long drive event 6 p.m. Thursday
- August 11, 2017 2:12 p.m.
Who's signed up for the 2018 Greatest Golfer Long Drive competition
- June 15, 2018 midnight
Who's signed up for the 2018 Greatest Golfer Ladies 2-Person competition
- August 16, 2018 12:10 a.m.
RELUCTANT CHAMPS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.