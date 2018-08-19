Agenda Monday

Coitsville Township trustees, 6 p.m., work- study meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Hubbard school board, 6 p.m., work session, followed by 7 p.m. regular session, board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Lordstown Village Council, 5:30 p.m., police committee, followed by 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Lordstown Village Council, 5:15 p.m., streets, sidewalks, public parks, buildings, grounds, and general improvement committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Lordstown Village Council 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Lowellville school board, 5 p.m., special meeting, school library, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning County Commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, Poland Township Administration Building, 3339 Dobbins Road, Poland.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom, 1 p.m., board of directors, classroom A, Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., suite 519, Youngstown.

Salem City Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., city hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 8 a.m., governing board, conference room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

West Branch school board, 6 p.m., work session, followed by 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

