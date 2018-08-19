2018 Greatest Sunday at Lake | Follow live on your phone



Published August 19, 2018 at 7:55 a.m.
Updated August 19, 2018 at 7:55 a.m.

The 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley entertained 294 golfers since Friday — as well as Mother Nature.

100 golfers advanced and will tee off Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m. at The Lake Club for the chance to be Greatest in 13 divisions. This is The Lake Club's 9th year hosting the championship.

Here are the tee times for Sunday:

Tee times here.

==

Click here for 2-day scores | Men's Open, Ladies Open/Net, Men's 3-6, Men 7-10, Men 11-13, Men's 14-16, Men's 17-21, Seniors, Seniors 7-11, Seniors 12+, Super Seniors

==

Click here to follow Greatest Sunday Live on your phone.

Here is the link to all the coverage that got Greatest to Championship Sunday:

Click here.

