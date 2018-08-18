METRO DIGEST || Woman claims attack by other woman

Woman claims attack by other woman

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman told police Thursday she was attacked in the 500 block of Breaden Street by another woman she shot 18 years ago.

Reports said the 37-year-old woman was visiting a friend at about 2:40 pm. Wednesday on the 500 block of Breaden Street when another woman came out of a house and started threatening her.

The victim got in her car and tried to drive away, but the woman followed her and threw a bottle at her, which struck her in the head.

The victim said she shot at the woman 18 years ago and the woman is still mad at her, reports said. She was advised to follow up with a detective if she wants to make a complaint.

Heroin, fentanyl found in home on Potomac

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say they found heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and a box of live ammunition while serving a search warrant at a 231 Potomac Ave. house about at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Arrested on drug charges was Charles Whitfield Jr., 38. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Another person at the home was arrested on a warrant by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for a seat belt violation.

Safety Day takes place today in Canfield

CANFIELD

Canfield Police Department’s Safety Day will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. today on the Village Green.

Participants will be able to meet EMTs, firefighters and police. The event will feature a bike safety course, a helmet giveaway, children’s Ident-a-Kits, McGruff the Crime Dog, ice cream cones, popcorn, as well as a movie on the Green at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

California Palms files suit against agency on Addiction Services YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown addiction recovery center that caters to veterans filed a lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services that asks a judge to order the agency to obey the statutory approval process.

The lawsuit, filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, claims the agency did not allow California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus to submit a plan of corrections to address issues the agency identified during an on-site visit conducted in March.

Approval from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services would allow the 200-bed facility to serve Medicaid patients.

Brookfield trustees hire new fire chief

BROOKFIELD

The Brookfield Township trustees have hired David E. Masirovits from Ladson, S.C., as the new Fire Chief effective Oct. 1, pending a thorough background check and physical examination.

Masirovits was selected from 18 candidates who initially applied for the position using a selection process that included reviewing resumes, an assessment-center test and interviews.

Vigil for immigrants planned Monday outside private prison

YOUNGSTOWN

Local religious leaders are hosting an interfaith vigil at 1 p.m. Monday in support of immigrants detained at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road outside the prison.

Radial Church, the InterReligious Task Force on Central America and Colombia, and America’s Voice Ohio are collaborating on the event in response to the two ICE raids that took place in June at Corso’s and Fresh Mark agricultural facilities. The groups also hope to raise awareness that corporations profit from the detention of immigrants in private prisons.