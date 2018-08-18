Trump blames DC as military parade plans unravel over costs

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The cancellation of President Donald Trump’s Veterans Day parade came swiftly when senior White House and Pentagon leaders saw the estimated $92 million price tag play out in public, setting off a chaotic volley of tweets and accusations between the president and the mayor of the nation’s capital.

The drama that unfolded Thursday and Friday highlighted, not for the first time, a disconnect between the Pentagon and the White House when it comes to turning some of Trump’s more mercurial ideas into reality.

While Defense Secretary Jim Mattis dismissed the price estimate for the parade as fiction – likening the report of it as the work of someone who had been smoking pot – Trump wasn’t denying the projected costs. He was lashing out at Washington, D.C., politicians he claimed were to blame for the sky-high price.

He held out hope of holding the parade next year instead, and said this year he would travel to Paris for events marking the centennial of the end of fighting in World War I, which falls on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Trump’s finger-pointing set off a social media spat with D.C.’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser. She shot back on Twitter Friday that she was the one who “finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities [$21.6M] of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America [sad].”