OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller are recommending a short prison sentence for a former Trump campaign adviser who lied to the FBI during the Russia probe. Mueller’s team says in a new court filing that George Papadopoulos should spend at least some time incarcerated and pay a nearly $10,000 fine. His recommended sentence under federal guidelines is zero to six months, but prosecutors note a similar defendant in the case spent 30 days in jail. Prosecutors say Papadopoulos lied repeatedly to FBI agents about his contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign with Russians, and his conduct damaged the probe.
Justice Department lawyers asked a federal judge Friday to let them file a legal appeal that could, for now, keep President Donald Trump’s critics from getting access to financial records related to his Washington, D.C., hotel. Trump has been fighting multiple lawsuits that argue that foreign representatives’ spending money at the Trump International Hotel is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bans federal officials from accepting benefits from foreign or state governments without congressional approval.
Source: Associated Press
More like this from vindy.com
- October 31, 2017 8:30 a.m.
With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides
- October 31, 2017 9:12 a.m.
Trump blasts former aide at center of Russia probe as ‘liar’
- October 31, 2017 midnight
Trump fumes as probe into Russian meddling leads to first charges
- November 2, 2017 1:02 p.m.
RUSSIA PROBE | Due in court, Manafort attacks Russia probe indictment
- February 20, 2018 9:47 a.m.
New indictment in continuing Russia election probe
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.