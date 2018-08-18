OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller are recommending a short prison sentence for a former Trump campaign adviser who lied to the FBI during the Russia probe. Mueller’s team says in a new court filing that George Papadopoulos should spend at least some time incarcerated and pay a nearly $10,000 fine. His recommended sentence under federal guidelines is zero to six months, but prosecutors note a similar defendant in the case spent 30 days in jail. Prosecutors say Papadopoulos lied repeatedly to FBI agents about his contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign with Russians, and his conduct damaged the probe.

Justice Department lawyers asked a federal judge Friday to let them file a legal appeal that could, for now, keep President Donald Trump’s critics from getting access to financial records related to his Washington, D.C., hotel. Trump has been fighting multiple lawsuits that argue that foreign representatives’ spending money at the Trump International Hotel is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bans federal officials from accepting benefits from foreign or state governments without congressional approval.

Source: Associated Press