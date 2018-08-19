Latino Heritage Festival continues Sunday at Roosevelt Park

CAMPBELL

Preserving and displaying the area’s Hispanic heritage, great ethnic food and just plain fun are at the heart of the 2018 Latino Heritage Festival underway this weekend at Roosevelt Park in Campbell.

The festival began at 11:30 a.m. today, with a parade, followed by a church service. It resumes at noon today and will come to an end at 9 p.m.

Today's highlights included pro-style wrestling, which is very popular among Hispanics here and in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, and nations such as Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Peru, and a dance/exercise demonstration of Zumba – created by Colombian dancer and choreographer Beto Perez, sponsored by Stepping Out, a Mercy Health fitness program.

Sunday’s activities include a presentation by the United Federation Tiano People, representing the indigenous people of the Caribbean, about 3,000 of whom live in the United States, said Dr. Rose Quintones, who is of Puerto Rican descent and is the official representative of the Federation of Tiano People and a Spanish-speaking counselor with Total Care Psychological and Counseling.

Learn more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.