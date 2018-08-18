RELIGION DIGEST || Grant received

Grant received

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown have received a $9,000 grant award from the St. Ann Legacy Grant Program by the Sisters of Charity Foundation in Cleveland. The grant is helping the Sisters to develop a strategic plan for the Ursuline Center, which comprises a family of ministries including Ursuline Preschool and Kindergarten, Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS and Ursuline Education and Wellness Center, which offers programs for people of all ages. The Ursuline Center, along with Beatitude House and Ursuline Sisters Senior Living, falls under the Sisters’ newest nonprofit, Ursuline Ministries.

Open position

POLAND

Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road, is searching for a director of youth and adult discipleship.

The director is responsible for overseeing and equipping the youth and adult ministries of the church, as well as assimilating youth and adults in the faith community in order to support the overall mission and vision of PUMC. This is a part-time position, and the hours will be determined by church activities. Hours will include Sundays, with flexible daily office hours and evening/weekend activities as needed to fulfill the role.

Unity Centre programs

GIRARD

Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host Armand and Angelina for a concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and a native flute shop at 9 a.m. Sept. 22. For details, call the center at 330-539-0122.

Gospel concert

ROGERS

Rogers Assembly of God, 8251 Sprucevale Road, will host a free gospel concert at 6 p.m. today. The Sons of Liberty will be the featured artists. Glorybound will open the concert. The Royal Rangers will be selling food beginning at 4:45 p.m. Pizza, hot dogs, homemade ice cream and pie will be available for purchase. Coffee, pop and bottled water will also be available. The Sons of Liberty will also be featured in the Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m.

Picnic and concert

POLAND

Some area churches are sponsoring a picnic and concert at Woodworth Park, 255 Warren Ave., on Sunday. At 5 p.m., there will be free hot dogs, snacks and beverages available. At 6 p.m., the trio “Renewal,” featuring Donnie Abraham, will sing. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, things will take place at The Gate church, 11836 South Ave., in North Lima. For additional information, call 330-549-9552 or 330-318-0408.

Anniversary banquet

STRUTHERS

St. John A.M.E. Church of Struthers invites the public to celebrate its 100th anniversary at a banquet beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Mark Orthodox Church Hall, 3560 Logan Way, Youngstown. The guest speaker will be Elder P. Robert Tate. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased in advance by calling Sister Teresa Greene at 330-252-7615; Sister Rachel Terry at 330-755-5870; or Sister Eunice Curtis at 330-755-0130.

Backpack blessings

BOARDMAN: Westminster Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will host a Blessing of the Backpacks at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The backpacks will be blessed during the service and attendees will gather and pray for the upcoming school year, teachers, school administrators, bus drivers and other school employees.

CANFIELD: Lord of Life Church, 550 N. Broad St., will host a Blessing of Backpacks at the 5 p.m. worship Aug. 25 and at the 10:15 a.m. worship Aug. 26. School children are asked to bring their backpacks. Immediately following worship, Pastor Becky will be hosting an “End of the Summer” pizza party for the youth up to age 18. All youth are encouraged to attend. The deadline to sign up is Thursday to ensure enough pizza is on hand.

Special guests

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The monks of the Garden Shartse Monastic Monastery will be special guests of the Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St., from Sunday to Wednesday.

The monks will attend Sunday morning services at 11 a.m., during which they will offer prayers and blessings. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, they will be doing Vajravidharan, the Buddha of Purification and Healing ceremony. The ritual has three stages: purification and removing of negativities; removing subtle negative imprints; and offering protection.

The vajra master will take the form of this Buddha of Purification and use his power to cleanse the participants. A $20 donation is requested. For additional information, contact the Rev. Karen Heasley at 724-698-7564 or spiritualpath1@yahoo.com.

National conference

YOUNGSTOWN

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, will host the “Divine Will” National Conference featuring Fr. Elijah John Joseph of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Aug. 25. The cost of the conference is $30 and includes 4 talks, a lunch, light breakfast and snacks. Registration is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and ending prayers will be at 4 p.m. Confession will be offered before the Mass at noon. For reservations, call Helen Mager at 330-533-6449 or Maurine Fogarty at 330-717-3659.

Choir concert

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will host a concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 featuring Les Moineaux, from Paris. Les Moineaux choir members range in ages from 10 to 18 years old and is conducted by Francois Olivier, who is also the Titular of the Choir Organ at the prestigious church St. Eustache in the French capital city. A free-will offering will be taken during the concert. For information, contact Dr. Daniel Laginya at dwlaginya@ysu.edu.

Musical program

YOUNGSTOWN

Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston St., and the Rev. Ernest Ellis will host a Welcome Home Celebration musical Praising the Beauty of Holiness at 3 p.m. Aug. 25. The event will feature various guest psalmists, choirs, male choruses and musicians from near and far as they praise God in honor of Minister Reggie Smith. The public is invited.

Children choir concert

NORTH LIMA

The Children of the World International Children’s Choir will be at the North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, at 6 p.m. Sept. 2. No tickets are required but a free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 330-549-2333.

Family presentation

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., will host “Purified: A Life-Changing Event for Families” with Jason Everet” from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5.

Everet’s presentation for family members 13 and older includes a session for parents (Parenting for Purity), followed by his chastity talk for teens (Love or Lust?). After the presentations, there will be a time of Eucharistic Adoration with music and prayer, along with the Sacrament of Reconciliation, plus free books and CDs for attendees.

This is a free event sponsored by Men and Women United for life in collaboration with St. Christine Parish and the Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life. Donations will be accepted. For information, contact Judy Welsh at 330-718-7746 or visit www.mwunitedforlife.org.

Pittsburgh trip

SALEM

On Oct. 17, Salem St. Paul’s Church, 350 S. Union Ave., is sponsoring a trip to Pittsburgh to “Tour and Taste” one of two districts. Registrants may choose between Bloomfield’s Little Italy or the Multi-Ethnic Strip District. Both tours feature a behind-the-counter look at a variety of eateries. Tours link local history with the eating establishments. Each tour lasts two hours, followed by about one hour to shop on your own throughout the district. The cost is $75, is due by Sept. and covers bus transportation, tour ticket, all food tastings, gratuity for the tour guides and taxes. For information, contact Janel at 330-647-7946.

Youth Mass

GIRARD

Catholic teens are invited to join in prayer and celebration at Diocese of Youngstown 75th Anniversary Youth Mass taking place Aug. 26 at St. Rose Parish, 48 E. Main St. Mass begins at 5:30 p.m. with a procession of parish representatives. Youth of the parishes in the counties of Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull are invited to participate in this event.

A social will follow in the parish hall with pizza and desserts available. To RSVP, visit www.facebook.com/events/166362387544490 or sing on to Facebook and search for “Diocese of Youngstown 75th Anniversary Youth Mass (East),” or email name and number of people in your party to ccase@youngstowndiocese.org.

Community picnic

YOUNGSTOWN

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host its annual Rally Day/Community Picnic on Sept. 9. Sunday school and adult Bible class will begin at 9 a.m. The Divine Worship Service with communion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the worship service, there will be a free community picnic with hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage sandwiches, games and prizes for kids of all ages, music and demonstrations by Austintown’s first-responders. Everyone is invited to attend.

Movie showing

BOARDMAN

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley will host a pre-release Red Carpet screening of the movie “Unbroken: Path to Redemption,” at Cinemark Tinseltown USA, 7401 Market St. Showings will take place at 5:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

Roundtable event

YOUNGSTOWN

Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Ave., will host a faith and community opiate roundtable. The purpose of this event is to bring faith and community based nonprofits and churches together to learn how to collaborate and work in the fight against addiction. The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19. To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mahoning-valley-faith-based-opiate-roundtable-tickets-49095614304 by Sept. 14.

