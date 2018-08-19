Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint underway on Market Street
BOARDMAN
An OVI checkpoint is underway tonight until 2 a.m. Sunday on Market Street at Hillman Street in Boardman.
The checkpoint is being conducted by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the task force are conducting saturation patrols in various parts of the county throughout the weekend.
