Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint underway on Market Street


August 18, 2018 at 10:41p.m.

BOARDMAN

An OVI checkpoint is underway tonight until 2 a.m. Sunday on Market Street at Hillman Street in Boardman.

The checkpoint is being conducted by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the task force are conducting saturation patrols in various parts of the county throughout the weekend.

