$500,000 bond for man accused of killing his child

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

Bond is set at $500,000 for a father accused in the Friday stabbing death of his 1-year-old daughter, Jane Flora.

Marc Anthony Flora, 29, is scheduled to return to Campbell Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing Friday on a first-degree murder charge. Police said he is accused of stabbing the baby in the neck.

Flora called police to his 290 Penhale Ave. home at 7:50 a.m. and reported his child was dead, police said.

During the call he said: “I need someone to come ... I just blacked out, and she’s dead.”

As the police dispatcher asked if he needed an ambulance, he repeated she was dead and he didn’t know what happened.

“I need someone here now. I’m covered in blood,” he said.

When the dispatcher asked for his name, the call cut off.

When police arrived, Flora was standing on the front porch and had blood on his hands, forearms and neck. He again said the baby was dead in the house, and he thinks he killed her, a police report states.

An officer found the baby on a changing table with a wound to her neck and a bloody hunting knife on the floor, the report said. The knife sheath was recovered from the kitchen counter.

The report also shows bloodstains on the crib and the wall of the baby’s bedroom. A pair of Flora’s boots also was taken as evidence, along with his tank top and pants.

The child was confirmed dead at the scene, the report said.

Another child in the house was unharmed. The mother, who police said was at work when the incident occurred, arrived at the house and has the second child, the report said.

Detectives and the Mahoning County coroner’s staff investigated the scene.

A neighbor said it’s usually a quiet neighborhood, and he doesn’t know the suspect.

Court records show Flora had no reported criminal background.

The report indicates Flora was not suspected of using alcohol or drugs at the time of the victim’s killing.

Flora is being held in the Mahoning County jail.