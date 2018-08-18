Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jason and Nicole Sandoval, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 16.
Caprice Cornwell and Dre’Von Nix, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 5.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Micah and Amy Bender, Warren, boy, Aug. 15.
Daniel and Angela Farley, Warren, girl, Aug. 15.
Brandon and Kasey Hines, Cortland, girl, Aug. 15.
Russell and Ashley King, Bristolville, girl, Aug. 15.
Anne Perunko and Leo Sersich, Warren, boy, Aug. 16.
Jason and Stephanie Slusher, Cortland, girl, Aug. 16.
