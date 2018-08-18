Births


August 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Jason and Nicole Sandoval, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 16.

Caprice Cornwell and Dre’Von Nix, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 5.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Micah and Amy Bender, Warren, boy, Aug. 15.

Daniel and Angela Farley, Warren, girl, Aug. 15.

Brandon and Kasey Hines, Cortland, girl, Aug. 15.

Russell and Ashley King, Bristolville, girl, Aug. 15.

Anne Perunko and Leo Sersich, Warren, boy, Aug. 16.

Jason and Stephanie Slusher, Cortland, girl, Aug. 16.

More like this from vindy.com

  • August 18, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • August 5, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • February 17, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • August 13, 2016 midnight

  • July 18, 2018 midnight

    BIRTHS

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000