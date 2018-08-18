Frontier adding service from Ohio to Fla.
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Frontier Airlines has announced it is adding nonstop service from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio to West Palm Beach, Fla.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the airline says the twice-weekly flight to Palm Beach International Airport will operate seasonally, starting in November and ending in the spring. Frontier says the route could become permanent if there is enough demand for it.
The Denver-based airline ended its Columbus-to-Las Vegas nonstop services and limited routes between Columbus and Denver earlier this year. In April, it added nonstop service to Austin, Texas.
Frontier earlier this week announced new nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to West Palm Beach and Sarasota in Florida and to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 14, 2018 midnight
Frontier Airlines to add flights from Cleveland
- August 13, 2018 1:39 p.m.
Frontier Airlines to add flights from Cleveland
- June 20, 2017 11:22 a.m.
Allegiant adds new flights, routes - but nothing new for Youngstown
- September 21, 2016 10:32 a.m.
UPDATE | Allegiant to move flights from Akron to Cleveland
- September 20, 2017 12:16 p.m.
Frontier Airlines drops third route from Pittsburgh airport
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.