2018 Greatest Finals Sunday at The Lake | Marlowe, Milton first in
NOTE: This will be updated through 10 p.m. Saturday night.
The 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley entertained 294 golfers since Friday — as well as Mother Nature.
100 golfers advanced and will tee off Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m. at The Lake Club for the chance to be Greatest in 13 divisions. This is The Lake Club's 9th year hosting the championship.
Here are the tee times for Sunday:
(POSTED BY 9 P.M.)
==
Click here for all the 2-day scores.
==
Here is the link to all the coverage that got Greatest to Championship Sunday:
More like this from vindy.com
- August 19, 2017 9:24 p.m.
FARMERS BANK GREATEST GOLFER — Sunday Championship Scores
- August 17, 2018 11:42 p.m.
2018 Greatest Golfer FRIDAY scores, SAT tee times
- February 6, 2018 1:25 p.m.
2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley dates announced
- August 12, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Greatest Week in the Valley begins hosted by Covelli Enterprises
- August 9, 2017 3:30 p.m.
VIDEO: 2017 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer Preview Show
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.