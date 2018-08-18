2018 Greatest Finals Sunday at The Lake | Marlowe, Milton first in

NOTE: This will be updated through 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley entertained 294 golfers since Friday — as well as Mother Nature.

100 golfers advanced and will tee off Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m. at The Lake Club for the chance to be Greatest in 13 divisions. This is The Lake Club's 9th year hosting the championship.

Here are the tee times for Sunday:

(POSTED BY 9 P.M.)

==

Click here for all the 2-day scores.

==

Here is the link to all the coverage that got Greatest to Championship Sunday:

Click here.