Woman claims attack by other woman was revenge

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman told police Thursday she was attacked in the 500 block of Breaden Street by another woman who she shot 18 years ago.

Reports said the 37-year-old woman came to the police department to make a report and said she was visiting a friend about 2:40 pm. Wednesday on the 500 block of Breaden Street when another woman came out of a house and started threatening her.

The victim got in her car and tried to drive away, but the woman followed her and threw a bottle at her while she was driving, which struck her in the head.

The victim said she shot at the woman 18 years ago and the woman is still mad at her, reports said.

She was advised to follow up with a detective if she wants to make a complaint.