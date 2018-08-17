Valley July housing sales mixed

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Housing sales in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties were mixed in July.

In Mahoning County, sales were up 7.6 percent over July 2017, to 241, according to the Youngstown/Columbiana Association of Realtors.

Pending sales were up 26.7 percent, from 273 in July 2017 to 346 in July 2018. There were 378 new listings in the county in July, and the inventory of homes for sale was 878.

The average sale price increased 19.3 percent to $129,238.

In Columbiana County, July housing sales were down 5.2 percent from July 2017, to 92.

Pending sales were up 65.1 percent, from 86 in July 2017 to 142 last month. There were 160 new listings in July, and the inventory of homes for sale was 379.

The average sale price increased 18.8 percent to $132,414.

The Warren Area Board of Realtors reported that 206 housing sales closed in Trumbull County last month, up 15.1 percent over July 2017’s 179.

Pending sales were up 33.7 percent, from 199 in July 2017 to 266 last month. There were 310 new listings in July, and the investory of homes for sale was 734.

The average sale price increased 8.7 percent over last July to $114,818.