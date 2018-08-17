Trump praises Manafort during jury deliberations
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Paul Manafort a “very good person” as a jury deliberates in the tax and bank fraud trial of the former Trump campaign chairman.
Trump said Friday at the White House that it was “a very sad day for our country.” He said Manafort “worked for me for a very short period of time,” but added “I think it’s very sad what they’ve done to Paul Manafort.”
The jury began its second day of deliberations Friday.
Prosecutors say Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign income from the IRS, money he made advising politicians in Ukraine. When the Ukrainian money dried up, they say he lied on loan applications to maintain his cash flow.
Defense lawyers say the government failed to prove its case.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 16, 2018 10:39 a.m.
Jury deliberations under way in fraud trial of Paul Manafort
- June 15, 2018 11:54 a.m.
UPDATE | Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort
- June 16, 2018 midnight
Judge jails ex-leader of Trump campaign
- July 31, 2018 2:18 p.m.
MANAFORT TRIAL | Jury seated in Manafort trial
- August 15, 2018 3:05 p.m.
'Manafort and his lies’ at heart of case, prosecution argues
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.