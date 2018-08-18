Steward spokeswoman: More workers losing jobs, community caused closure

YOUNGSTOWN

The number of employees affected by the closure of Northside Regional Medical Center is higher than originally reported by Steward Health Care.

That’s according to a revised notice filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Friday.

Steward, which announced Wednesday it will shutter the Gypsy Lane hospital Sept. 20, had previously reported 388 positions would be impacted. The revised notice reports the potential number of affected employees is 468.

The position with the largest number of job losses is registered nurses

Responding to Thursday comments by some Northside nurses who said Steward didn't do enough to attract new patients, Steward spokeswoman Trish Hrina said Steward is "an accountable care organization" whose other area hospitals are “thriving." In contrast, she said Northside has experienced "a 10-year decline across all service lines... The Youngstown community simply isn’t using the hospital and the situation is unsustainable.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, he plans to speak with White House officials about possibly turning Northside into a Veterans Affairs clinic.

