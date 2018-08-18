Sherrod Brown hears Lordstown workers' frustration with GM

WARREN

Mike Kudlovsky of Youngstown, a United Auto Workers Local 1112 member who has built vehicles at the General Motors Lordstown plant for more than 32 years, is frustrated.

Kudlovsky is frustrated by General Motors’ promotion of the vehicles it builds overseas because he feels GM has not done the same for its American-made vehicles such as the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze.

He was frustrated, too, by the automaker’s assertion that it would use funds generated by sales of its Chinese-made Buick Envision to invest in U.S. manufacturing facilities, which GM stated in a July 30 request to the U.S. trade representative to exempt the Envision from a 25 percent U.S. tariff.

“This is the thanks we get from General Motors for being bailed out,” Kudlovsky said, referring to the 2009 U.S. government bailout of the auto industry.

He expressed those frustrations to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Friday when Brown visited the Local 1112 hall to meet with auto workers.

Brown, joined by UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill, promoted legislation he says will help support Ohio’s auto industry and keep auto jobs in the U.S.

The American Cars, American Jobs Act, which he recently introduced in Congress, would give customers a $3,500 discount when they purchase vehicles made in the U.S. The discount would be applicable for vehicles with 50 percent American components that are assembled in the U.S. The discount, which customers would get at dealerships, would be funded by revoking a tax break for companies that produce vehicles overseas, Brown said.

The senator added he does not yet have co-sponsors or GOP support for the bill.

