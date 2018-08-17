Pro-TJX rally set

WARREN

A rally in support of the TJX HomeGoods project is scheduled to take place from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Monday, the day before a special election that will decide whether zone changes for the project will remain in place.

The rally will take place at the United Auto Workers Local 1714 hall picnic pavilion area, located at 2121 Salt Springs Road.

DeWine sues Niles used-car dealership

NILES

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed suit against operators of a Niles used-car dealership accused of failing to deliver vehicle titles to customers. The lawsuit accuses Leroy Braxton and Donetta Braxton, doing business as Steals on Wheels, of violating Ohio consumer protection laws.

According to the lawsuit, Steals on Wheels last operated at 3045 S. Main St. In the past two years, about 25 consumers have filed complaints against the dealership, with many consumers saying they never received the title to a vehicle. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office worked to help resolve consumers’ complaints, in some cases making payments from the Title Defect Recision Fund, which helps used-car buyers resolve certain title problems. In all, consumer claims totaling more than $23,000 were paid from the fund to help resolve complaints against Steals on Wheels.

The lawsuit, filed in Trumbull County, accuses the Braxtons of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act by failing to obtain certificates of title for consumers in the time required by law. The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for the Title Defect Recision Fund, reimbursement for affected consumers, and an order to prevent them from holding an auto dealer license or selling to other consumers.

Resurfacing project

CANFIELD

Canfield city’s resurfacing project is underway, announced Wade Calhoun, the city manager.

The $392,000 project with Butch and McCree Paving, of Hillsville, Pa., is in the milling stage, but will soon resurface the following streets: Neff Drive, a portion of Chapel Lane, White Oak Court, Shadydale Drive, Wadsworth Street and Fair Street. The city paid for all but $74,900, which an Ohio Public Works Commission grant funded for Shadydale and Neff Drive.

Closed for block party

WARREN

Van Wye Street at Niles Road and Rogers Avenue Southeast will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for a block party. Brier Street Southeast at Niles Road and Duke Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fourth Street Southeast at Highland Avenue and Valley will be closed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for back-to-school block parties.

Trustees to meet

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Township trustees will have a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. today to vote on hiring a new fire chief and the approval of the draft letters from AEP Energy. The meeting will be at the administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.