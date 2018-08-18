Panezich files second appeal of sports memorabilia fraud conviction

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who led what prosecutors called the largest sports-memorabilia fraud case in the country will again appeal the conviction that followed his guilty plea.

The notice of appeal, filed this week with the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts, concerns rulings issued this month by Judge Maureen A. Sweeney, of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, ruled that Clifton J. Panezich, 32, of Henderson, Nev. did not qualify for post-conviction relief.

She wrote that Panezich never denied culpability for his actions, and that he failed to provide evidence that the court violated his constitutional rights.

That followed a June ruling by the 7th District Court of Appeals that Panezich’s guilty plea was not coerced and did not result from prosecutorial misconduct.

Panezich defrauded 25,000 customers of more than $2 million through the online sales of forged autographs, prosecutors said.

