OTHER INDICTMENTS

Thursday, a Mahoning County grand jury also indicted:

Latoya Martin, 35, Cordova Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Charles Merchant, 58, Sherwood Avenue, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.

Ashley Morrow, 28, Hollywood Avenue, Warren and Raymond Warzala, 41, Southern Boulevard, Warren, two counts of grand theft.

Diane Galchick, 52, South Schenley Avenue, theft from elderly.

Ama Efura Dodson, 33, Roxbury Avenue, breaking and entering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Winston, 33, Compton Lane, four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

James Rammel, 34, Bancroft Avenue, domestic violence.

Danielle Johntony, 37, West Harvey Street, Struthers, burglary.

Douglas Oko, 40, Glen Cove, N.Y., theft.

James Strait, 38, South 15th Street, Sebring, escape.

Nathaniel A. Britt, 32, Parkview Avenue, domestic violence and endangering children.

Thomas Anderson, 34, Sexton Street, Struthers, escape.