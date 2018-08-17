Ohio’s unemployment rate rises slightly from June to July
COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly from June to July.
The state’s unemployment rate rose from 4.5 percent in June to 4.6 percent last month. The rate stood at 5.1 percent in June 2017.
The national rate was 3.9 percent in July, down from 4 percent in June and down from 4.3 percent in July 2017.
The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 7,600 jobs from June to July.
The agency reports job gains in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; financial activities; and trade, transportation and utilities exceeded losses in professional and business services, and information.
The state reports an increase of 4,700 manufacturing jobs and 2,200 construction jobs from June to July.
