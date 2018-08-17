Nonprofit group sponsors fundraiser bowling event

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A family-oriented fundraiser bowling event is set for 6 to 9 tonight at Camelot Lanes, 628 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Sponsoring the gathering is Starting Over Again (A Chance to Do Better) Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping men and women who have been incarcerated re-acclimate into society.

Tickets are $10 apiece.

The organization’s primary goal is to remove barriers to successful reintegration while empowering former inmates to make positive changes to their lives via promoting friendships, forming interpersonal skills and re-establishing a stronger sense of hope, all aimed at placing them on a path to stable and productive lives, according to its website.

The program also works with local service providers and has mentoring opportunities in which volunteers and participants are paired for 12 months. During that time, they take part in weekly activities to bolster self-confidence and a sense of hope in the ex-offenders, the organization’s mission statement says.

Starting Over Again also hosts support groups from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 3314 South Ave., on the South Side.

For more information, call Roy Austin, the organization’s founder, at 330-770-4343, or email startingoveragainachance@gmail.com.