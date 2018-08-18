2018 Greatest Golfer FRIDAY scores, SAT tee times
Greatest Golfer of the Valley enters its 9th season next week, and for the 5th straight year — the Farmers National Bank 54-hole adult amateur tournament has surpassed 280 Valley golfers.
All events are free to the public to watch.
FARMERS NATIONAL BANK GREATEST 2018 ADULT INDIVIDUAL TOURNEY
FRIDAY:
Mill Creek North
==
Mill Creek South
=
SATURDAY
Avalon — Men’s 7-10 and 11-13 — 10:30 a.m. Tees: No. 3 tees will be used. ALL TEE TIMES HERE
Oak Tree — Men’s 14-16 and 17-21 — 2 p.m. ALL TEE TIMES HERE.
Tippecanoe — Men’s Open and 3-6, Ladies Open, 9-14, 15-20, 21-25 — 10 a.m. Tees: Men's Open-Tee 1; Men's 3-6- Tee 2; Ladies Open-Tee 4; all other Ladies-Tee 5. ALL TEE TIMES HERE
Youngstown — Seniors Open, 4-8, 9-13, 14-20, Supers — 10:30 a.m. Tees: Senior Open, Tee III; All others, Tee II. ALL TEE TIMES HERE.
==
GREATEST WEEK COVERAGE
==
• The Coors Light Greatest Scramble Championship teed off Monday with some of the biggest names — young and old — in Valley golf at The Lake Club.
16-under won it. Read that story here. See all scores here.
• The inaugural Ladies 2-player championship hosted by Board Certified Gastroenterologists will tee Wednesday at Trumbull Country Club.
• And the fun bashfest that is the Covelli Enterprises long drive contest smashed Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club. 25 players — men, women and seniors — entertained. Read here.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 19, 2016 10:07 p.m.
Saturday Tee Times, Friday scores for Greatest Golfer
- May 1, 2017 1:22 p.m.
Greatest Golfer registration opens
- August 17, 2016 12:52 a.m.
GREATEST GOLFER LIVE | Youngsters push vets? | Tee times up | Fans coming?
- February 6, 2018 1:25 p.m.
2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley dates announced
- August 20, 2016 9:09 p.m.
GREATEST LIVE — 2-day scoring, Sunday Finals pairings
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.