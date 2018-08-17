Feds indict man on charges of keeping a drug house

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who has served previous time in federal prison on drug charges was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he kept a house for selling and using drugs as well as firearm violations.

Rafael Samaniego, 26, of West Marion Avenue, was indicted in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on charges of maintaining a drug-involved premises; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an April 10 search warrant served at a 42 W. Marion Ave. home on the South Side home by city police where they found 34 bags of marijuana, a bag of crack cocaine, a .40-caliber pistol in his living room, a .22-caliber pistol in his car and a digital scale with drug residue on it.

Samaniego was convicted previously in U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on drug crimes and is not allowed to have a weapon.

In 2012, Samaniego was indicted with 12 other people on drug charges and in 2013 he pleaded guilty to count of conspiracy to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Samaniego has been held in federal detention since he was taken into custody July 19 by U.S. Marshals after a criminal complaint was filed against him. A grand jury indicted him Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in federal court.

This is the second time this month a local person has faced a federal indictment involving the keeping of a drug house.

Last week, Robert Lang Jr., 24, of Mason Street of Warren, was indicted on the same charge, accused of selling drugs at his home in transactions that were recorded on audio.