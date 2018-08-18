Facebook post leads to domestic violence, fire in house with kids

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police responded to a house fire related to a domestic violence episode on Beechwood Drive Thursday night, according to a police report.

A woman told officers that Anthony Italiano, 29, whose listed address is where the fire was reported, “start[ed] the fire by lighting children’s clothing on fire and putting it on the living room couch,” according to the report.

She said she and Italiano had gotten into an argument over a Facebook post and that he “pulled a small black pistol out of holster on his right hip and pointed the gun at her.” She said she then entered the living room and saw the couch was on fire. When police and fire officials arrived, the house was fully engulfed but everyone had made it out of the house.

Two young children were in the house at the time of the incident, police said

