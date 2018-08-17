Elections complaint

WARREN

The Warren Area Board of Realtors announced Thursday it and the village of Lordstown are the subject of an elections complaint related to signs it posted in support of a project to build a TJX HomeGoods warehouse in Lordstown.

The Realtors board said the complaint was filed by Brett Dickson, a Lordstown resident who led a successful effort to get a referendum on zone changes for the project on the ballot.

The board said it “will address [the complaint] in a timely manner with the Ohio Elections Commission,” and noted its support for the TJX project and zone changes.

Brown visit today

WARREN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, will visit United Auto Workers Local 1112 hall today to meet with UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green and other local autoworkers.

Brown recently introduced legislation aimed at helping the U.S. auto industry.

The American Cars, American Jobs Act would give customers a $3,500 discount on American-made vehicles and would revoke tax cuts on overseas profits from automakers that ship jobs overseas.