Drugs found at home on Potomac Avenue
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and a box of live ammunition while serving a search warrant at a 231 Potomac Ave. house about at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Officers were investigating drug activity.
Arrested on drug charges was Charles Whitfield Jr., 38. He is in the Mahoning County jail.
Another person at the home was arrested on a warrant by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for a seat belt violation.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 16, 2016 10:29 a.m.
Cops serve search warrants investigating drug activity at two homes
- January 6, 2017 9:51 a.m.
Search warrant yields guns, cash, pills, arrest
- March 16, 2018 10:43 a.m.
Youngstown police raids net drugs, arrests
- March 17, 2018 midnight
Drug-case warrants
- February 23, 2017 9:46 a.m.
Police serving warrants discover cash, guns and drugs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.