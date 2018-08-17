Drugs found at home on Potomac Avenue


August 17, 2018 at 11:07a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and a box of live ammunition while serving a search warrant at a 231 Potomac Ave. house about at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were investigating drug activity.

Arrested on drug charges was Charles Whitfield Jr., 38. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Another person at the home was arrested on a warrant by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for a seat belt violation.

